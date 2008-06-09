Commodore 64 Midibox Mod Trades In Games for Beeps, Boops

What you see here was once a Commodore 64, but no longer. Now it's a MIDIboxSID, which translates roughly into, this thing looks killer in the dark and can lay down a serious series of beeps and pew pew's. Best thing is that, thanks to the C64's mod-friendly SID chips, this is a synthesiser that uses SID 6582 sound chips from the original C64 personal computer. Hooray for recycling!

The technical specs:

The synth is built into an original Commodore 64 computer case. And features 8 SID chips (4 stereo pairs - one SID per ear x 4 voices). Each SID chip has 3 oscillators and a variety of other features like filters, ADSR, ringmod, sync. The synth has a very flexible (and simple to use) modulation matrix, LFO, bassline sequencers, and stores patches in presets.

[Flickr via Technabob]