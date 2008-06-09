Coin-Operated Wi-fi Basestation: Public Payphone for Net Generation?

This gizmo from Handlink is clearly aimed at hotels, coffee shops and other places where you may need net access, and you can't argue with the thinking in its design. Simply pop in some coins, grab the printout with your time-limited access codes, and then connect up your notebook, or phone to its 802.11b/g service. Kind of the retro-future public payphone of the internet era, it saves time from all that messing about you sometimes have to do in internet cafés. Shame it just takes coins though. No info on price or availability. [RegHardware]