When I want a perfect cup of coffee, a trip to my local Dunkin' Donuts generally does the trick. But when you attempt to make the perfect cup at home using a precise blend of coffee, cream and sugar, the results can be hit or miss. A new concept called "Coffeetime" hopes to change all that with a system that allows users to choose precise amounts of the three elements at the push of a button. The controls are colour coordinated, so if you want a darker cup of coffee, it is a simple matter of choosing the right shade. I think the colour system is a bit off and the design could use three nozzles instead of one—but the concept has some potential. [Product Design Forums via The Design Blog]
Coffeetime Coffeemaker Satisfies Anal Retentive Coffee Chemists
