"Right about now it's about that time for me to holler

Girl, I wanna waller in the back of my Impala

Woo, don't need no tickets for this thing

Just jump on in, let me hit them switches on the train"

Wait, this song is about WHAT?? As for the Electric Bike Train, it's a modular biking system allowing you to ride alone or hook up with friends. By designer Jianq Qian, it's just a concept, but it's also a whole lot more inviting than that Impala. Trust me. [Coroflot via Core77]