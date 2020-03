This gizmo from Brando is a carabiner with a USB flash drive embedded in it. M'kay. Handy for... um... snapping onto your notebook case, and securing it to your climbing harness as you tackle the north face of the Eiger? Actually no, because despite supporting Windows, OS X and Linux, it won't support you: I'm sure I should be able to see a "do not use for climbing" sign on it somewhere. It's got 4GB of storage, comes in six colours and is US$32. [Brando]