Classic Photographs Recreated With Lego Blocks Are Inspiring, Amazing

I dare say I've actually been inspired by Lego blocks this morning, and, quite possibly, these classic scenes from human history could make self-described fanatic Jesus Diaz weep—just a little. There's Jeff Widener's 1989 photograph of "The unknown rebel" at Tiananmen square; and Joe Rosenthal's 1945 photograph "Raising the flag on Iwo Jima"; and—especially poignant for this soccer player—even Maradona's infamous "Hand of God" goal from the 1986 World Cup. For something so toy-like to be so inspiring and thought-provoking is a testament to the creator, a Flickr user known simply as Balakov. A plastic hat tip to you, sir.





[Classics in Lego Flickr Set]