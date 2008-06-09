How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I dare say I've actually been inspired by Lego blocks this morning, and, quite possibly, these classic scenes from human history could make self-described fanatic Jesus Diaz weep—just a little. There's Jeff Widener's 1989 photograph of "The unknown rebel" at Tiananmen square; and Joe Rosenthal's 1945 photograph "Raising the flag on Iwo Jima"; and—especially poignant for this soccer player—even Maradona's infamous "Hand of God" goal from the 1986 World Cup. For something so toy-like to be so inspiring and thought-provoking is a testament to the creator, a Flickr user known simply as Balakov. A plastic hat tip to you, sir.



Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

