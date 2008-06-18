Clara Kettle from Bodum Clearly Best Boiler Evah

Tea Drinkers of the Giz unite! And get me a Bodum Clara kettle for my birthday next month, please (I share it with Ringo Starr, useless-fact fans). Made of borosilicate glass, which keeps the water smell-, taste- and taint-free, it weighs less than 500 grams and holds 1.75 litres of water. The Clara has got a blue stopper on the spout which makes it whistle like a horny construction worker, and it can be used on electric and gas stoves, as well as ceramic hobs. You can even put it in the microwave if you remove the lid and whistle, but what is the point of that? Microwaves and tea bags/tea leaves should not even be in the same sentence, let alone the same process. Bodum's beautiful kettle costs US$60. [Bodum online shop via Cool Hunting]