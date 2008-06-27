Chrysler UConnect In-Car Wi-Fi Detailed

Chrysler hasn't exactly hidden their intentions on bringing Wi-Fi to their automobiles, but today they've come forth with all the fun details. If you're interested in the UConnect service, the wireless broadband router will cost US$449 plus another US$50 for installation. Then, if you'd actually like to browse the web on the device, that'll be another US$29 per month. While it certainly seems like the next logical step in shutting up your children in the backseat, who out there is willing to shell out another big pile of money on internet access just for the car? Until we have at least five more (legitimate) children, we'll be sticking to our overpriced handset plan that goes with us everywhere, thanks. [freep via Jalopnik]