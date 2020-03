Chinese company Harbin Smart Special Aerocraft has spent 12 years and over US$4 million developing its unmanned flying saucers. Somewhat reminiscent of the Honeywell Micro Air Vehicle, the unmanned drone has propellers that run on methanol, a top speed of around 80kph, and can stay at an altitude of around 1,000 yards up for 40 minutes or so. Expect to see it being used for aerial photography, geological surveys and in people's LSD-fuelled weird-outs. [DVICE]