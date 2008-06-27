Chinese Farmer Flies Self-Built Aeroplane, Doesn't Wet Pants

Seeing as we crapped ourselves twice from just watching this clip, it's a wonder that this Chinese farmer manages to keep it together while flying this death-trap through the skies. The camera only points rearwards at the guy's crotch, but that's probably to show what gigantic balls this guy must have. The guy built this thing out of what looks like dirt and spare parts from broken aircraft, which is pretty much something we wouldn't want to be riding up 100 metres in the air. This reminds us of Mr. Woo, the Chinese Robot Farmer, who built working robots out of stuff he's found at the junk heap. [YouTube via MAKE]