Channel Changer Ray Gun: Step Away From the Remote, Alien Wife

If I need to spend a hundred words explaining to you just why the US$18 Channel Changer Ray Gun is worth your time, then you really shouldn't be reading Gizmodo at all. Seriously, do yourself a favour. Unplug your computer and—very carefully—carry it to the trash can and—gently—drop it in. And when you're finished doing that, toss in any aspirations you had for this life, too. Because you are obviously a worthless human being. Sorry, I don't make the rules; I just call 'em as I see 'em. [Play via nerdapproved]