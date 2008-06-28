CCTV-busting, DIY LED Glasses Makes Robbing a Store/Bank/Warehouse 4x Easier!

Don't you hate it when your perfect heist is foiled by some hidden camera that serves your head to the police on a platter? Well some deviant genius posted a video on Metacafe showing you how to create a pair of LED shades that hides your face on CCTV. All you need are a couple of LEDs, some wire, tiny batteries and a bit of skill. But if committing felonies aren't quite your thing, maybe you'll appreciate the fact these also make you look like some possessed spawn of Satan on camera. [Metacafe via Red Ferret]



