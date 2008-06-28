How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

CCTV-busting, DIY LED Glasses Makes Robbing a Store/Bank/Warehouse 4x Easier!

Don't you hate it when your perfect heist is foiled by some hidden camera that serves your head to the police on a platter? Well some deviant genius posted a video on Metacafe showing you how to create a pair of LED shades that hides your face on CCTV. All you need are a couple of LEDs, some wire, tiny batteries and a bit of skill. But if committing felonies aren't quite your thing, maybe you'll appreciate the fact these also make you look like some possessed spawn of Satan on camera. [Metacafe via Red Ferret]


Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles