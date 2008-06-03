How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Casio Oceanus Watch: Solar Drives Atomic

The Casio Oceanus Super Chronograph is the world's first solar chronograph watch that syncs with atomic clocks. Using a multi-band radio, the watch can check in with the US, UK, Germany and Japan to keep precise time—and solar energy consumption means that you'll potentially never run out of battery (the watch can draw energy from indoors and outdoors alike). In other words, this Oceanus could literally always have the correct time—which is a little too much accountability for our tastes. [Casio via techfresh]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles