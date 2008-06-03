Casio Oceanus Watch: Solar Drives Atomic

The Casio Oceanus Super Chronograph is the world's first solar chronograph watch that syncs with atomic clocks. Using a multi-band radio, the watch can check in with the US, UK, Germany and Japan to keep precise time—and solar energy consumption means that you'll potentially never run out of battery (the watch can draw energy from indoors and outdoors alike). In other words, this Oceanus could literally always have the correct time—which is a little too much accountability for our tastes. [Casio via techfresh]