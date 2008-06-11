Car Projector Clock: If You Need One You Probably Shouldn't Be Driving

There are plenty of projector clocks on the market, but many of these are shaped like Batman and confined to bedroom use. However, Brando is bucking the trend with a projector clock designed to be used in the car. Naturally, the size of the date and time displayed is dependent on how far back you mount the device, but the bottom line is this: if you need to spend $35 on a device that projects and magnifies the time in your car, it is probably time to put the keys down and pick up a pair of glasses. [Brando via GeekAlerts via OhGizmo via Jalopnik]