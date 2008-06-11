How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Car Projector Clock: If You Need One You Probably Shouldn't Be Driving

There are plenty of projector clocks on the market, but many of these are shaped like Batman and confined to bedroom use. However, Brando is bucking the trend with a projector clock designed to be used in the car. Naturally, the size of the date and time displayed is dependent on how far back you mount the device, but the bottom line is this: if you need to spend $35 on a device that projects and magnifies the time in your car, it is probably time to put the keys down and pick up a pair of glasses. [Brando via GeekAlerts via OhGizmo via Jalopnik]

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

