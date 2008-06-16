Canon EOS 1000D Only Available In Black In Australia

I just received word from the guys over at Canon that the EOS 1000D that was announced last week will actually only be available in Black here in Australia.

Is there anybody out there that's actually bothered by this decision? I own a silver 400D and a black 40D, and I much prefer the look of the black camera over the silver - and not just because it looks so big and heavy that by carrying it around I'm essentially telling the ladies that my upper body is carved from solid granite.

At the moment, there's still no word on pricing or a firm release date either, but we'll keep you posted as soon as we hear something.