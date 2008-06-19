How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This is the second thing I found in my trip to the centre of the Lego universe. Road sign or secret tip? I tried the keyboard combo in my PowerBook and it didn't work, but given the origin of the command symbol—as commanded by Steve Jobs and executed by Susan Kare—I thought it was well worth a try.

Finally she [Susan Kare]came across a floral symbol that was used in Sweden to indicate an interesting feature or attraction in a campground. She rendered a 16 x 16 bitmap of the little symbol and showed it to the rest of the team, and everybody liked it. Twenty years later, even in OS X, the Macintosh still has a little bit of a Swedish campground in it.

It certainly marks the spot in this case.

I'm back from Lego's headquarters in Denmark, frantically writing features, editing video, and preparing images showing the amazing brick manufacturing process, the Lego cathedrals with billions of pieces in them and giant robots moving them around, the Lego secret vault with every single set ever produced, and many more awesome things. I've to say that I've been blown away and, trust me, it's not just fanboyism. [LEGO in Gizmodo]

