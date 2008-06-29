How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

BuzzBall Brings the Rollercoaster Experience to Your Backyard

Can't quite make it to a Six Flags this weekend? Sign up for a BuzzBall then, and bring the motion-induced vomiting to you! Cooked up by some crazy New Zealanders from Evento as a cure for 'coaster aficionados without access to the rails, the BuzzBall features a pair of electric motors, each of which controls a separate throttle. The two throttles cause the chair inside to spin, or they can work in tandem to move the ball around a flat space (or a hill, Mr. Extreme Sports, whatever you want). Once the ball gets moving, however, watch out, because that's when the real vomiting fun begins.

When the BuzzBall moves about and the operator starts to turn, the seat begins to rotate against the direction of travel. If you haven't figured it out already, that means you get a series of spins and barrel rolls—while you're moving. How one stops this thing we haven't a clue, but it probably involves passing out.No pricing is available just yet, but the BuzzBall folks are surveying site visitors with some options. [Evento via OhGizmo!]

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.

