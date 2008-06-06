Broadcom Exec Accused of Spiking Tech CEO's Drinks, Has More Blow Than Scarface



Henry Nicholas, co-founder of integrated circuits manufacturer Broadcom, has just been charged with spiking the drinks of other technology execs and maintaining a warehouse full of coke, meth and ecstasy. This is the latest incident for Nicholas, who in July 2007, was accused of constructing a sex cave so he could roll hard on ecstasy and properly love his prostitutes. In addition, Nicholas, along with co-founder Henry Samueli and CFO William Ruehle were charged last month on multiple counts of conspiracy, options backdating, falsifying reported income and securities fraud (BORING!). And call me a dreamer, but I'm still waiting for allegations involving a midget to work their way into this equation. Checkout Valleywag for the full indictment document.[NYT]