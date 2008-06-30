Breaking: iPhone Launching on NextG

Just received the email everybody's been expecting for weeks... Telstra will be selling the iPhone 3G, along with Optus and Vodafone, on July 11.
They've also announced some pricing information:
iPhone 3G will be available from Telstra on July 11 with a range of specially designed Next G™ iPhone 3G plans that meet the needs of any customer. The Next G iPhone 3G plans start at $30 per month with an upfront cost of $279 for the 8GB model and $399 for the 16GB model. Customers will receive the 8GB iPhone 3G model at no cost with the $80 plan and either the 8GB or the 16GB model at no cost with plans starting at $100 per month. All plans include free Wi-Fi access at Telstra hotspots and require a 24-month contract.
Obviously, this doesn't go into detail of how much data will be included, although the added benefit of Telstra hotspots is nice - there's one of those at most Starbucks and airport lounges around the country.
Full press release after the jump - I'll go rabbiting for more info in the meantime.
30 June 2008 179/2008
Telstra and Apple to bring iPhone 3G to Australia on July 11
MELBOURNE, Australia -June 30, 2008-Telstra, Australia's leading telecommunications and information services company, and Apple today announced that the highly anticipated iPhone 3G will be available to Telstra's over 9 million Australian customers on July 11. iPhone 3G combines all the revolutionary features of iPhone with 3G networking that is twice as fast* as the first generation iPhone, built-in GPS for expanded location based mobile services, and iPhone 2.0 software which includes support for Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync and runs the hundreds of third party applications already built with the recently released iPhone SDK.
"Australians are very excited about iPhone 3G and we're delighted to bring this product to them on Telstra's high-speed Next G™ network," said David Moffatt, Telstra's consumer group managing director. "With iPhone 3G on the country's largest and fastest 3G network, providing coverage to 99 percent of the population, more Australians will enjoy the iPhone 3G experience in even more places."
"We're thrilled to work with Telstra to bring iPhone 3G to Australia's largest 3G network," said Tim Cook, Apple's COO. "iPhone 3G is an amazing product and we think Telstra's over 9 million mobile customers will love it as much as we do."
iPhone 3G will be available from Telstra on July 11 with a range of specially designed Next G™ iPhone 3G plans that meet the needs of any customer. The Next G iPhone 3G plans start at $30 per month with an upfront cost of $279 for the 8GB model and $399 for the 16GB model. Customers will receive the 8GB iPhone 3G model at no cost with the $80 plan and either the 8GB or the 16GB model at no cost with plans starting at $100 per month. All plans include free Wi-Fi access at Telstra hotspots and require a 24-month contract.
Customers can find further information and register their interest in iPhone 3G by visiting a nearby Telstra Shop, calling 1800iPhone or going to www.telstra.com/iphone.