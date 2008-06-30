Breaking: iPhone Launching on NextG

Just received the email everybody's been expecting for weeks... Telstra will be selling the iPhone 3G, along with Optus and Vodafone, on July 11.

They've also announced some pricing information:

iPhone 3G will be available from Telstra on July 11 with a range of specially designed Next G™ iPhone 3G plans that meet the needs of any customer. The Next G iPhone 3G plans start at $30 per month with an upfront cost of $279 for the 8GB model and $399 for the 16GB model. Customers will receive the 8GB iPhone 3G model at no cost with the $80 plan and either the 8GB or the 16GB model at no cost with plans starting at $100 per month. All plans include free Wi-Fi access at Telstra hotspots and require a 24-month contract.

Obviously, this doesn't go into detail of how much data will be included, although the added benefit of Telstra hotspots is nice - there's one of those at most Starbucks and airport lounges around the country.

