Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night
Trending Stories Right Now
Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt
Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.