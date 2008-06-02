Breakfast Wrap: Best Of The Weekend

I always wanted to be a Spaceman...

Wireless Pong Between Multiple iPhones, iPod Touch

This has to be one of the coolest implementations of Pong ever.

Chinese Olympics Tickets to Include Your Passport Info, Home Address on RFID Chip

What do you guys think... Does it matter that the Chinese government will have all your personal details?

Introducing the Gizmodo DIY Apple Product Mockup Kit

Mock up an iPhone with this handy tool and send it to other blogs - They're sure to fall for it!

GPS on the iPhone 3G Confirmed?

That question mark up there means that really, it's not confirmed. Won't June 10 hurry up and arrive?!