Brando's Portable Disco Lights Do it Psychedelically with Lasers

Laser beams plus funky light patterns plus party: sounds like a winning combo. It certainly looks that way for this Brando gadget: the green laser light spewing from it can be tweaked into a number of impressive patterns (diffraction grating, anyone?) And though it doesn't look like it reacts to music, the shifting, changing light-show it makes can only be described as psychedelic, with a dab of Matrix. It's mains-powered, just 7.8 x 7.1 x 3 cms in size and comes with a stand that looks ripe to be modded into a motor-powered platform. Costs US$65. [Brando]