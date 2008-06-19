Brando's Firefly Lamp: For Those Romantic Digital Insect-Light Moments

A non-USB product from Brando, and one that's surprisingly cute? Good grief, I nearly fell off my keyboard. These Firefly jars are solar-powered, charging up during the day and adding a simulated bioluminescent insect-arse glow to wherever you pop them at night. The kitchen worktop, perhaps—perfect for lighting your way to that midnight snack. Standing 15.2 cms high, they glow in orange, but are they more eco-friendly than trapping a real firefly in a jar? Probably not... but at least its kinder to animals. Available now for US$45. [Brando]