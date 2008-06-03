Brando BTM-118 Bluetooth Headset Squeezes in FM Radio, Display

I kind of like the BTM-118 from Brando, with its weird fusion of Bluetooth headset and FM radio in one gizmo. Maybe because I use a similar clip-on headset (partly to avoid fashion geekiness.) I guess this might be useful if you're into radio but your mobile phone doesn't do it: most ones with built-in radio use the earphone wires as part of the antenna circuit, don't they? Anyhow, the BTM-118 will give you 12 hours of FM, 10 hours of talk and 200 hours of standby. It's Bluetooth v2.0 and is available in black or white for US$53. [Brando]