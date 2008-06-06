Boost Drops the Motorola i335 Off a Building, Runs it Over With a Car for Your Amusement

The Motorola i335 is coming to Boost Mobile, and it's a tough little phone. To demonstrate, Boost dropped the thing off a building, ran over it with a car and gave it to a bunch of idiotic klutzes who tried to talk on the phone while skateboarding and other such activities. So if you're the kind of person who just can't manage to hold onto things without dropping them, this is the phone for you. If you have decent control over your body, perhaps other features will be more important to you. Different strokes for different folks, right? The i335 is available now for US$60 from Boost. Hit the jump for the full press release.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 4, 2008

Boost Mobile® introduces MILITARY GRADE DURABLe phone to its PAY AS YOU GO HANDSET line

IRVINE, Calif. - Dust, shock, drops, and spills; the rugged Motorola i335 phone introduced this month from Boost Mobile® complements the "on-the-go" lifestyles of Boost's customers - the majority of which are 26 years old and younger. The slim, yet rugged handset features military grade 810F durability and a thin candy-bar design with textured backing and smooth rubber face that is aimed at attracting today's active and style-conscious youth.

RUGGED DURABILITY

Underneath its stylish exterior the i335 from Boost Mobile is built to U.S. military standard 810F for dust, shock and vibration resistance that will withstand drops and spills.

INSTANT COMMUNICATION

With the i335 handset's Boost® Walkie-Talkie capability, customers can instantly connect with friends and family at the push of a button. Boost Mobile is the only national wireless service provider to offer Nextel's national "push-to-talk" technology as a pay as you go feature. Use of Boost Walkie-Talkie is a dollar a day for unlimited nationwide use and the fee is only charged on days when the service is actually used or a walkie-talkie call is received.

i335 HANDSET FEATURES:

- Nationwide Boost® Walkie-Talkie capabilities

- Bluetooth® Wireless Technology¹

- Military Standard 810F for Dust, Shock and Vibration

- GPS-enabled²

- Text Message, Instant Message and Multi-Media Messaging² capabilities

- Wireless Web capabilities², access to AOL®, Yahoo!® and MSN® Instant Messaging²

- Hands-Free Speakerphone with Voice-Activated Dialing

- Bright Colour TFT Display

- Java® enabled games and applications

AVAILABILITY

The i335 handset from Boost Mobile is available at participating wireless dealers or at www.boostmobile.com for a suggested retail price of $59.99. As with all Boost Mobile Pay As You Go handsets, there are no credit checks, hidden charges or monthly bills. Boost Mobile customers pay for minutes only as they need them through the purchase of Re-Boost® Cards available at all authorised Boost retailers.