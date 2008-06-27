Boom Arm Starbase Workstation: Because Laptops are Too Heavy For Nerds

The Boom Arm Starbase Workstation—now there is a product aimed squarely at nerds. It combines computing and extreme laziness with a little "Starbase" sci-fi flavour thrown in. I mean, you could use a product like the LapDawg—but that would require actually lifting the laptop now and then. The swing arm action on the Starbase will come in quite handy after all of your muscles have atrophied. You can even get a cup holder, Flatscreen VESA LCD mount, and a height adjustment suitable for expanding waistlines. Not bad for around US$300. [Product Page via Boing Boing Gadgets]