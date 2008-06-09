BoingBoing Gadgets Apple Keynote Song: "The Apple Store is Down"

Joel gave me a preview of this song, written about Apple product launches, a few months ago. It's even better in its final form. "Best not make any plans today. The Apple store is down, new shit is on its way." Give it a listen! [Boing Boing Gadgets]

Apple Store Is Down

Best not make any plans today.

The Apple store is down,

new shit is on its way.

A tablet Mac or new SDK.

Doesn't matter,'cause it's Apple, As long as Steve goes slow in the keynote:

"Had a great business year, our future success is clear.

CHORUS

But I have just one more thing to show before I disappear.

And I think it's the most exciting thing that we are gonna launch this year.

Boom it's here."

Listen, Steve, my friends and I

have decided that it's okay that you know (whoa)

that we don't want for you to die.

If it happened the stock would flatten.

So if you go, go slow!

I need a new boat.

"My hair is gone. I'm grizzled grey. Retire you ask? Not today.

CHORUS

'cause I have just one more thing to show before I disappear.

It might be the most important product that we're gonna launch this year.

Boom it's here."

BRIDGE: My head is swimming; my mouth is dry. I hardly can believe that I am worthy to be in this distortion field.

CHORUS

'cause I want just one more thing to own before I disappear.

And my life needs one more thing to glow to add a little cheer.

Oh thank god it's here.