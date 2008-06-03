Bluetrek's Metal Bluetooth Headset is World's Slimmest

Wearing Bluetooth headsets is always a risky fashion statement, but it may be that the slenderness of Bluetrek's Metal headset reduces the fashion-geek effect. It looks even skinnier than Apple's offering, being a scant 4mm deep, and weighing a mere 4.5 grams. Nevertheless, the skinny earbud-like device will give you five hours talk and seven days of standby. It'll be available in Europe at first, from this month for around US$60 for black and silver, US$76 for silver steel colour. [Headset gazette via Mobile burn]