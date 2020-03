RIM's video tour of the BlackBerry Bold breezes through each feature a little more quickly than we'd like—especially the browser, please show us it won't suck—but it looks more polished than the rough release we saw in action a month ago, with more colour and silky smoothness. The interface is nice 'n' clean, entirely composed of soft lines—I think the only sharp thing about it is the screen itself. Definitely RIM's most exciting phone in a long time. [BlackBerry via Crackberry]