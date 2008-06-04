How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Bionic Body Shop is Much Less Girly Than Current Body Shop

IEEE, the industry trade mag for gigantic nerds, has this cool Flash demo of what a bionic body shop of the future would look like. Just pick out the parts of your body you'd want to enhance—hand, leg, heart, eyeball, ear, brain, peepee, foot or bladder—and it'll show you how much the add-on will cost. It's a part of their report on "the Singularity," which is an eventual breakthrough in science or technology that will revolutionise humanity. Adding robotic or super-improved parts to yourself definitely qualifies as one. [IEEE]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles