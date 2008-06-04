Bionic Body Shop is Much Less Girly Than Current Body Shop

IEEE, the industry trade mag for gigantic nerds, has this cool Flash demo of what a bionic body shop of the future would look like. Just pick out the parts of your body you'd want to enhance—hand, leg, heart, eyeball, ear, brain, peepee , foot or bladder—and it'll show you how much the add-on will cost. It's a part of their report on "the Singularity," which is an eventual breakthrough in science or technology that will revolutionise humanity. Adding robotic or super-improved parts to yourself definitely qualifies as one. [IEEE]