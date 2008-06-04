Bionic Body Shop is Much Less Girly Than Current Body Shop

IEEE, the industry trade mag for gigantic nerds, has this cool Flash demo of what a bionic body shop of the future would look like. Just pick out the parts of your body you'd want to enhance—hand, leg, heart, eyeball, ear, brain,
peepee, foot or bladder—and it'll show you how much the add-on will cost. It's a part of their report on "the Singularity," which is an eventual breakthrough in science or technology that will revolutionise humanity. Adding robotic or super-improved parts to yourself definitely qualifies as one. [IEEE]