Bill Gates is Going to Have One F'ed Up Retirement

Last week, I asked you to create visions of Bill Gates in retirement. You responded. As per usual, the easiest joke had the most entries (this time, it was Bill Gates working at the Apple Store/at the Genius Bar), many of which were left on the cutting room floor. However, there are a pretty serious number of flat-out insane and hilarious entries that are sure to tarnish the name and legacy of poor Billy G. Sorry, Bill. After the jump, check out the top three winners and then view the rest of the winners in our Gallery of Champions.

Winner — Loosest Interpretation of "Retirement"

Winner — Most Confusing and Perhaps Offensive

Winner — Movie We'd Most Like to See

