Biggest Flyer In the World Makes Everyone Look Like Ants

This is the view from the biggest flyer in the world, a 150-metre diameter monster located in Singapore, 5 metres bigger than the Star of Nanchang, China, and 30 metres more than the London Eye (which I'm looking at right now, after moving into the city this weekend.) The capsules' interior look straight out of 2001: A Space Odyssey, and rolling in them must feel as slow as the movie itself: a complete trip—which allows you to admire views 45 kms away—takes 30 minutes. [Singapore Flyer via Singapore VR]

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

