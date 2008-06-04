Biggest Flyer In the World Makes Everyone Look Like Ants

This is the view from the biggest flyer in the world, a 150-metre diameter monster located in Singapore, 5 metres bigger than the Star of Nanchang, China, and 30 metres more than the London Eye (which I'm looking at right now, after moving into the city this weekend.) The capsules' interior look straight out of 2001: A Space Odyssey, and rolling in them must feel as slow as the movie itself: a complete trip—which allows you to admire views 45 kms away—takes 30 minutes. [Singapore Flyer via Singapore VR]