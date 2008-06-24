Big Time Digital Wall Clock: You've Finally Made It, Timex Watch Guy

The Big Time Digital Wall Clock has no qualms about its place in your life. It's giving you the time. And doing it the big way. At over three feet wide and a foot and a half long, the Big Time clock features an admittedly stylish circuit board backing. Maybe we'd consider the purchase if it weren't so, you know, big. Available in four colour schemes, the Big Time clock will set you back US$130, but we're pretty sure that it doubles as a Big Time nightlight and Big Time tanning bulb if you're budget is smaller than your Big Time lifestyle. [Lazybone via 7Gadgets]