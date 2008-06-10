Bierstick Requires Busty Girl to Operate

The Bierstick is a syringe for beer. For some reason. It allows to drink 24 ounces in less than two seconds—probably breaking your throat in the process if you are not an expert—and it's FDA-approved for use in swimming pool and lingerie parties. The Bierstick only costs US$20, plus the US$500 you would probably need to pay for the busty girl in white undies required for it to work properly, according to the photos in the instruction manual.

I don't know about you, but I think this beats the fridge with built-in beer draft and the all-in-one beer machine hands down. And it's fully compatible with the bikini bottle opener to boot.



[Bierstick via Liquor Snob]