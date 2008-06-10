How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Bierstick Requires Busty Girl to Operate

The Bierstick is a syringe for beer. For some reason. It allows to drink 24 ounces in less than two seconds—probably breaking your throat in the process if you are not an expert—and it's FDA-approved for use in swimming pool and lingerie parties. The Bierstick only costs US$20, plus the US$500 you would probably need to pay for the busty girl in white undies required for it to work properly, according to the photos in the instruction manual.

I don't know about you, but I think this beats the fridge with built-in beer draft and the all-in-one beer machine hands down. And it's fully compatible with the bikini bottle opener to boot.


[Bierstick via Liquor Snob]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles