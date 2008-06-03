Best Buy Testing Free E-Waste Recycling Program (No Catches, So Far)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

It's rare we get to write something positive about Best Buy, but here goes! It's testing a free e-waste recycling program in 117 stores in eight states (Update: Here's the detailed list, thanks Loop!). You can bring in two items a day, like computers, monitors, TVs up to 32 inches, etc., even if it didn't originally come from Best Buy. They'll also take away your junk if you have a shiny new thing delivered. Okay, two gripes.

It's not nationwide (yet) and the 32-inch restriction on TVs is bogus. Other than that, way to be responsible, Best Buy! The key to getting people to recycle e-waste (or anything) is to make it convenient and free—if Wal-Mart started up a free, nationwide e-waste recycling program, we'd really be in business. And they should as a basic responsibility, given how much of it walks through their doors. I just hope Best Buy isn't using one of those super shady recycling outfits that poisons their workers.

AU: e-waste is a huge problem down here as well - it would be great to see some local companies getting on board. Harvey Norman? Myer? JB Hifi? Good Guys? Come on, we're looking at you...

