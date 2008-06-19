Modding clever-clogs Ben Heck was apparently daunted by the complexity of the Atari 7800's internals at first, so he had to summon up the nerve to try this requested mod. Into the custom-built chassis he squeezed a 7-inch colour widescreen display, a set of rechargeable batteries, combo driving/paddle controller and an A-V output. Though it's not exactly pocket-friendly (thanks to the 7800's large motherboard) it's still pretty awesome—check out the gallery. Ben's site has a detailed making-of story if you're interested. Now, if you excuse me... I'm off to reminisce about playing Pole Position. [Ben Heck via Hackaday]
Ben Heck Mods Atari 7800 into Portable Retro-Gaming Wonder
Trending Stories Right Now
In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy
Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.