Ben Heck Mods Atari 7800 into Portable Retro-Gaming Wonder

Modding clever-clogs Ben Heck was apparently daunted by the complexity of the Atari 7800's internals at first, so he had to summon up the nerve to try this requested mod. Into the custom-built chassis he squeezed a 7-inch colour widescreen display, a set of rechargeable batteries, combo driving/paddle controller and an A-V output. Though it's not exactly pocket-friendly (thanks to the 7800's large motherboard) it's still pretty awesome—check out the gallery. Ben's site has a detailed making-of story if you're interested. Now, if you excuse me... I'm off to reminisce about playing Pole Position. [Ben Heck via Hackaday]