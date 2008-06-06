Behold the World's Largest 3D Display (Now in Glorious 2D!)

Sharp has been showing off their glasses-less 3D Parallax technology for years, and now they're partnering with VMJ to create the biggest commercial 3D display in the world. A 65-inch 1920x1080 LCD with 120-degree viewing angle, it's priced at around US$30,000—meaning it's more aimed at wooing the crowds in public spaces than your friends at your next Superbowl party. So until you have a 3D monitor to call your own, enjoy the thrill of viewing this 2D representation of the device. Sorry we can't do better, but if it's any consolation, we render all media in tactile holograms here at Giz HQ. [Impress]