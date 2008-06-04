Behind the Scenes At Apple's iPhone 2 Ad Shoot

Our pal David Jr.com went over to the 5th Ave. Apple store back on May 29 to check out why that store was closed from 3PM to 9AM the next day. Turns out they were shooting a 3G iPhone ad there, which David got a sneak peek of on video. There aren't a whole lot of specifics on the ad since IT'S A SECRET, but we do get to see some guy in a suit being primped. He's probably in the ad somewhere as a James Bond-like figure who needs to take out his iPhone in order to check mail on his company's Exchange servers (new feature!). [David Jr]