BBC to Broadcast Analogue Channel Live on Internet

The BBC is to broadcast programmes from its main BBC1 channel live on the internet. The main BBC website, www.bbc.co.uk is about to be relaunched, and will have a live video stream of its flagship channel. Although two of its digital stations, BBC3 and the BBC News channel are already available online, this is the first of the corporation's analogue channels to be available.

There is a catch, however. The stream will only be available to UK residents, and viewers will have to buy a TV licence if they wish to avoid getting on the wrong end of threatening letters and potential jail sentences. The service should be up and running by the end of next year. [Daily Mail and Media Guardian]