Ballmer Predicts Death of Printed Media

Little known fact (that we just made up): Steve Ballmer once had a newspaper thrown through his front window. After eating the newspaper delivery boy and his entire family , Ballmer sat down with to chat about the future with The Washington Post. And among other things, he pegged a date for the death of printed media: 10 years from now.

Here are the premises I have. Number one, there will be no media consumption left in 10 years that is not delivered over an IP network. There will be no newspapers, no magazines that are delivered in paper form. Everything gets delivered in an electronic form.

10 years? So you think that everyone will have a Kindle in 10 years?

Yeah. If it's 14 or if it's 8, it's immaterial to my fundamental point.

So what was his fundamental point? In 10 years there will be far fewer delivery boys to eat. But we'll be saving trees on napkins and newspapers.

