Ballmer Egg Attack Eulogised In Flash Game

Leave it to the Flash game makers of the world to treat a public egging with all the sensitivity and care of a mother kitten. While Steve Ballmer may have been attacked in Hungary, his sacrifice for Microsoft will not be forgotten. In Egg Attack!, you can play as the breakfast assassin or big Steve himself. Unfortunately, Ballmer doesn't get to fight back with his crazy tongue attack. He pretty much just gets to dodge and hide—and cry for yet another Egg McMuffin that never could be. [Egg Attack! via fakesteve]