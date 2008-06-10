Bald Eagle Gets Prosthetic Beak, Much Like Uncle Sam's Bionic Plasma Arm

Remember that bald eagle that had its beak shot off by a poacher? Well, it finally got its prosthetic beak, and it's back in action.

Found in a landfill starving to death, unable to feed herself, "Beauty" the eagle had its fake beak designed by engineer Nate Calvin. It's just a temporary solution, albeit one that seems to be working pretty well so far. The next step is making a new, more permanent one that'll be tougher. After that, they'll track down the poacher who did this and have Beauty peck his eyes out with its prosthetic superbeak. Poetic justice. [The Sun via Boing Boing]