Badkamer: Save Bathroom Space With Fixtures That Slide on Rails

In a dwelling where space saving is of the utmost importance, the Badkamer concept could make a tremendous difference in a small bathroom. Essentially, the design would allow users to slide their fixtures out of the way on an abacus-like rail system that doubles as plumbing. Only the toilet would have to remain stationary because of its need for larger pipes—the shower, sink, mirror and cabinets could all be re-configured on a whim. Apparently, the design is so efficent that it can turn a 6 1/2 sq ft space into a fully functioning bathroom. A truly ingenious design that will undoubtedly find its way into some cramped urban homes in the near future.

