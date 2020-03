Do you remember the US$1.2 billion B-2 Stealth Bomber that crashed during take-off? Well now a video has been released of the event. But let me warn you—it's really, really hard watching so much taxpayer cash wastefully go up in flames, especially when the travesty unfolds so slowly. Apparently the plane's sensors were fooled by the presence of water and convinced the vehicle to pitch up on take-off. Luckily both pilots ejected safely. [via Wired]