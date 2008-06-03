Awful, Blurry Pic Reveals Touchscreen BlackBerry Thunder?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The tradition of "leaked" photos being blurry and godawful is an enduring and respected one, going back to the time of the bards. But this purported live shot of the touchscreen BlackBerry Thunder's shell is truly among the most epic in its fuzzy fail. Going for its authenticity is that RIM supposedly asked Horizon to pull it, plus Boy Genius says they've got their own confirmation, in addition to the super obvious lack of Photoshopping/rendering. While it's hard to tell dimensions (or anything but the faintest hint of four buttons along the bottom) it does look a smidge chunky, doesn't it? [Horizon via Engadget via Boy Genius]

