The last time we caught up with tech analyst Avi Greengart, he sported a yarmulke emblazoned with crocheted gadgets. Now he's put his money where his mouth keppe is and made his newest yarmulke a gadget itself. It is loaded with LEDs that scroll his name—and presumably messages to the man upstairs, or anything else he can dream up. I have one pressing question: Does he turn it off on Friday night? [Avi Greengart]