Inventor Don French has just developed this AutoMate, which is like a version of Gigapan, but for DSLR cameras. It lets your camera do time lapse movies, time lapse panoramas, event triggers and more. Some cameras like the Nikons already support it, but AutoMate adds a PDA/cellphone interface as well so you can trigger it from a few feet away. The best part, says camera fans, is that it's only 900 grams but is still sturdy in SF Golden Gate Bridge winds. [The Gadget Works]