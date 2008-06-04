Australian Universities Hit iTunes U

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

When I was studying at Uni, the Internet was just starting to gain traction. As a result, my favourite lectures were the ones that I didn't have to attend because all the notes and transcripts were online.

Today, students from a heap of Unis around Australia and NZ get an even sweeter gig, with lectures, guest speeches and videos from The Australian National University, Griffith University, Swinburne University, University of Melbourne, University of NSW, University of WA and Otago University all hitting iTunes U.

So now a whole new breed of students get to enjoy their university bar rather than the boredom of their lectures. Maybe I should think about getting my Masters...

[Apple]

