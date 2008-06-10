Small but possibly awesome feature picked up by Adam - The Aussie Apple Store is down (just like the rest of the world), but it also shows an iPhone tab up the top. A sign of things to come? Or just a global holding page?
Australian Apple Store Down - Shows iPhone Tab
