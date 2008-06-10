AT&T Still Sole iPhone Carrier In US, Revenue Sharing With Apple Comes to an End

In a conversation with Ars Technica, AT&T has revealed that it will remain the sole carrier of the iPhone in the US and that their new agreement will eliminate the revenue-sharing model that gave Apple a portion of AT&T's monthly service revenue. Not all that surprising when you consider the hit AT&T is taking with the significant drop in iPhone prices this time around.

Furthermore, it seems that current iPhone owners will be locked into a new 2 year contract if they decide to upgrade to 3G—butif you purchased your iPhone on or before May 27th, you will not have to pay an additional handset charge. [Ars Technia]