How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

AT&T Still Sole iPhone Carrier In US, Revenue Sharing With Apple Comes to an End

In a conversation with Ars Technica, AT&T has revealed that it will remain the sole carrier of the iPhone in the US and that their new agreement will eliminate the revenue-sharing model that gave Apple a portion of AT&T's monthly service revenue. Not all that surprising when you consider the hit AT&T is taking with the significant drop in iPhone prices this time around.

Furthermore, it seems that current iPhone owners will be locked into a new 2 year contract if they decide to upgrade to 3G—butif you purchased your iPhone on or before May 27th, you will not have to pay an additional handset charge. [Ars Technia]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles